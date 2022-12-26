SHOPPERS at Tesco in Brooklands donated food equivalent to 21,228 meals during this year, one of the highest amounts across Surrey.
The supermarket says Surrey Tesco shoppers have been their most generous ever in support of foodbanks and local charities, helping to make it a record-breaking year.
The total amount of food donated by Tesco shoppers to the Trussell Trust and FareShare during 2022 in Surrey was the equivalent of 196,912 meals.
“Our customers have always amazed us with their generosity, this year more than ever,” said Jason Tarry, Tesco UK and Northern Ireland CEO
“We know that household budgets are very stretched, but our customers have been incredible. We had people donating whole trollies of food at our recent Tesco Food Collection, and it is genuinely heart-warming to see so much kindness.”
The donations to the Trussell Trust help food banks to provide emergency food parcels to people in crisis, while donations to FareShare support frontline community charities. Tesco has also topped up all customer donations during the collection by 20% in cash, to support the two charities with their operating costs and ensure the food can get to where it is most needed.
There was appreciation for donations at smaller stores too, with Woking providing the equivalent of 33 meals and Chobham 99.
Tesco also donates its unsold food to FareShare and, including those donations, more than 39 million meals have been provided by Tesco and its customers in the past year.
Lindsay Boswell CBE, chief executive at FareShare, said: “We want to say an enormous thank you to Tesco, and every single person that volunteered and donated across the year and at the Winter Food Collection.
“Our charities have told us how difficult things have become as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, with many expecting to see a huge increase in need as the weather gets even colder. The support we have seen from people at the collections and throughout 2022, in both time and donations, will help FareShare to continue getting much needed food to the people that need it most this winter.”
Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said: “Food banks across the UK are facing their hardest winter yet as they struggle to cope with a tsunami of need caused by the cost-of- living emergency.
“On a daily basis, food banks in our network are hearing from families who are having to make impossible decisions between putting food on the table or turning on the heating – and too many people are being left with no option but to use a food bank because their money simply won’t stretch.
“Thanks to the incredible generosity of Tesco customers, food banks across the Trussell Trust network can continue to provide emergency food and support to people facing hardship.
“Each and every donation made in Surrey will enable local food banks to provide immediate help to people in the community, while the Trussell Trust works in the long term to build a future without the need for food banks."