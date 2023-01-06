IF YOU are looking for adventure, mystery and, of course, one or two rather brilliant deductions, The Valley Of Fear is probably for you.
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s final Sherlock Holmes novel will be brought to life by Blackeyed Theatre in a new stage adaptation at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford from Tuesday to Saturday next week, 17-21 January.
A mysterious, coded message is received, drawing Holmes and Dr Watson into a trail of bewildering clues stretching from 221B Baker Street to an ancient manor house in a valley in Pennsylvania. Faced with a trail of bewildering clues, Holmes begins to unearth a darker, wider web of corruption, a secret society and the sinister work of one Professor Moriarty.
Adapted by Nick Lane and with original music composed by Tristan Parkes, The Valley of Fear sees Luke Barton (One Man, Two Guvnors, New Wolsey/Nuffield Theatres UK Tour) and Joseph Derrington (The Importance of Being Earnest, MAC Belfast) reprise their critically acclaimed roles as the iconic duo Holmes and Watson.
The cast also includes Blake Kubena (Vikings, Amazon Prime/History Channel), Gavin Molloy (The Alchemist, Riverside Studios) and Alice Osmanksi (Some Mothers Do 'Ave Em, UK Tour).
"We’ve been so heartened by the audience reaction to The Valley of Fear," said Adrian McDougall, artistic director of Blackeyed Theatre. "There’s so much to enjoy, from the performances to the design to the ingenious script, which manages to condense the novel’s two narratives into a joyous, stylish piece of theatre."