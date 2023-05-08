SHEERWATER-based Fernox held a well attended litter-pick last month in support of Earth Day, marked annually on April 22.
Some 20 employees took to the banks of the Basingstoke Canal to collect nearly five bags of rubbish and play their part in protecting the environment.
“We joined the canal via Blackmore Crescent, and split into two groups, one turning left along the canal and the other right,” said sales projects coordinator Melissa Cook.
“The left group litter-picked past The Lightbox in Woking, and the right-hand group went up to the locks in West Byfleet.
“I was part of the right-hand group and we managed over 10,000 steps before lunchtime. We were out for a couple of hours and I’d say we clocked up about five miles altogether.
“We picked up cans, bottles, food wrappers, face masks, cardboard, and several items that should have been recycled.
“This is our third year doing the litter-pick, and we were pleased to fill up those sacks and help the local environment.
“It’s important for communities to take pride in their appearance. Clean up rubbish that has blown on to your property so that it doesn’t continue on to someone else’s.
“Reduce, reuse and recycle, cut down on what you throw away and try to volunteer for clean-ups in your community.’’
After their litter-picking stint the group couple returned to the office for a well-deserved pizza lunch.
Fernox, established in 1964, is a leading manufacturer of water treatment chemical products, central heating system filters, plumbing consumables and diagnostic testing services.