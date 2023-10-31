Two two-year-old children were taken to hospital with head injuries after a pushchair was hit by a car in Sheerwater on Sunday.
Police were called to Albert Drive at around 3pm on October 29 after “reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pushchair”, a spokesman confirmed.
The driver of a Peugeot, a man in his 60s, was given an impairment test and breathalysed at the roadside.
His phone and vehicle were seized and he will be attending a voluntary police interview at a later date as enquiries continue.
Police reported that both children were discharged from hospital on Tuesday morning (October 31) and are recovering at home.