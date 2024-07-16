St Michael's Church is trying to get backing from locals for a community hub project in Sheerwater.
The Church is reaching out to residents about registering their support for the bid for Surrey County Council’s ‘your fund Surrey’.
It is divided into small and large community projects, with £1,000 to £50,000 allocated for small and anything in excess of £10,000 for larger plans.
St. Michael's wants to transform the existing church building into a vibrant and welcoming centre for the community. However, the estimated cost is £1.35 million and the application is for £1.2 million towards it.
The project will refurbish and extend the current building, making it more accessible, spacious and comfortable for a variety of activities and groups,” St Michael’s said.
“The Hub will host a range of services and events, such as a pop-up café for parents and children from the local primary school, cooking on a budget courses, holiday clubs, art and craft workshops and meals for the elderly.
“Counselling services and NHS child health have also expressed interest in using the new facilities.
“There will be a drop-in café with internet access, a 1-2-1 private meeting room, two separate meeting rooms and a refurbished main hall, as well as a quiet garden for relaxation.”
The new space would also provide a new place for Mascot. A charity that offers English lessons, CV writing, IT training, a Foodbank and more.