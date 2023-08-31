Surrey saw the sixth biggest increase in drunk and disorderly (D&D) arrests of all UK police forces between 2021 and 2022, according to new research.
A Freedom of Information request has revealed there were 194 arrests for D&D behaviour in Surrey last year, compared to 155 a year earlier.
This represents a 25.16 per cent increase and puts Surrey behind only Suffolk, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Staffordshire and Greater Manchester in showing greater increases.
The Police and Crime Commissioner for Surrey, Lisa Townsend, believes the increase has been caused by more people consuming alcohol outside of the home since the lifting of pandemic restrictions.
She added: “Ensuring Surrey residents feel safe is a key priority with my Police and Crime Plan and I encourage anyone who is worried about drunken or disorderly behaviour to contact Surrey Police.
“Surrey remains among the top five safest counties, both when measured by crime rate or by the growth in crime. But there is always more that can be done.
“Between 2018 and 2021 there was a sustained decline in arrests for drunken and disorderly behaviour, and in the past three my years my office has secured over £1.7 million in Safer Streets funding from the government, that has been additionally targeted to improve community safety in local spaces.”