WOKING MP Jonathan Lord has welcomed the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Steve Barclay to the site of the NHS Diagnostic Centre that will be built at Woking Community Hospital.
The town has been chosen as a key location for one of the 92 operational community diagnostic centres across England, backed by £2.3billion from central government specifically designed to radically improve local diagnostic capabilities.
Mr Barclay said: ‘‘The new diagnostic centre will be a fantastic addition to the Woking Community Hospital campus, providing tens of thousands more tests, checks and scans for local residents and delivering on our commitment to cut waiting times.
“Congratulations to the local NHS team and to Jonathan on the progress achieved and I look forward to receiving further updates in the coming weeks.”
Mr Barclay added: “It was a pleasure to join them on the campaign trail and I wish them the success they deserve on 4 May.”
Mr Lord added: “A huge thank you to Steve Barclay for coming and joining us in Woking. He is absolutely right that we need to get the new diagnostic centre at the Community Hospital up and running as soon as possible.”