The boys, aged 15 and 16, will remain in custody while investigations continue into the stabbing in woodland off Lido Road in Stoke Park.
Police were called to the area around 6.10pm but despite the best efforts of officers, paramedics and members of the public, the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim, who is known to the News & Mail, attended a secondary school in the Farnham area.
We are continuing to appeal for witnesses to this incident,” said a spokesperson for Surrey Police.
“If you have any information that might assist our investigation, please get in touch via our Major Incident Public Portal (dashcam and CCTV footage can also be uploaded here) quoting PR/45260006995 or Operation Eastville.”
Witnesses or anyone with information can also get in touch by calling 101, using the 247 chat service at www.surrey.police.uk, or via Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.