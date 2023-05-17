One of the south coast’s most popular beaches, West Wittering, is offering 25 per cent discounts to those who book a car parking space before travelling.
Lifeguards are on duty from 10am daily – but swimmers must stay between the red and yellow flags and listen out for any safety advice.
Dogs are not permitted between groynes 14a & 18, in the area in front of the beach huts, and disposable barbecues are not permitted anywhere. Take a portable, reusable domestic barbecue or stove instead.
If booked in advance, car parking is available for £9.30 from 6.30am or £5.50 from 3pm on weekdays, or £10.50 from 6.30am and £6.60 from 3pm on weekends.
Simply key in your registration number and pay using a debit/credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay. On the day, as you drive up to the entrance barrier to the car park, cameras will read your front and back number plates. The barrier will then open.
West Wittering Beach has been awarded a Blue Flag for 2023, recognising our commitment to environmental management and sustainable practices.
A spokesman for the West Wittering Estate PLC, said: "We're proud to be among the world's cleanest and safest beaches.
"To ensure you have the best possible experience during your visit, we strongly encourage you to reserve your parking space in advance.
"Please note that without a reserved parking space, there is a risk that you may be turned away if the car park is full.
"Come and experience the excellent water quality, pristine sands, and natural beauty that we work hard to preserve. We look forward to welcoming you soon!"
West Wittering beach is located near the village of West Wittering, which lies approximately six miles south-west of Chichester. The beach is renowned for its stunning sandy shores, dunes and views over the Solent.