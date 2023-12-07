FATHER Christmas is back in his grotto at New Life Church in Old Woking – and he’s inviting children and dog lovers to bring their four-legged friends to pay him a visit this Christmas.
The event, called Santa Paws, is a Christmas fayre with a twist which will take place tomorrow (Saturday, December 9) from 10am to 2pm.
As well as a selection of festive stalls, refreshments and a raffle, there will be the opportunity for children and owners to bring their dogs to visit Santa, receive a gift and have their photo taken with him.
Event organiser Sarah Mullins said, “This was well received when we ran it two years ago; people really took to the idea of bringing their dog to visit Santa. It was loads of fun.”
Sarah continued: “This year we want to make it clear that families without dogs can also pop along. Santa is well prepared, with gifts for both dogs and children.”
A suggested donation of £3 will be accepted for your dog or children to visit Santa.
Overflow parking is available at Kingfield Primary School.
Money raised will go towards the church’s disabled access development project.