The NHS has started vaccinating people against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), for the first time in its history.
RSV, a leading cause of infant mortality around the world, is a common cause of coughs and colds but can lead to severe lung infections like pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis, which are highly dangerous to older people and young children.
As part of its winter preparations, the NHS in the South East of England is now offering the vaccination to pregnant women and older adults, including those turning 75 on or after 1 September.
There will also be a one-off ‘catch-up’ offer for everyone aged between 75 to 79 years- old to ensure the older age group are protected as the winter months approach.
Women should speak to their maternity service about receiving their vaccine from 28 weeks to at any point up to birth. Alternatively, pregnant women can get vaccinated by request at their local GP practice, while older adults will be invited by their local GP practice.
Research shows that the vaccine reduces the risk of severe lung infection from RSV by around 70 per cent in the first six months of life, with NHS teams across the South East gearing up to roll out the jabs all year round.
Having the vaccine during pregnancy is the best way to protect a baby from getting seriously ill with RSV. The vaccine boosts the mother’s immune system to produce more antibodies against the virus to help protect the baby from the day they are born.
The NHS is also kicking off vaccination programmes for other viruses which cause the most harm during winter, including flu and COVID-19.
Flu vaccinations will be offered to pregnant women and most children from this month, and they will also be offered to others eligible alongside the COVID-19 vaccine from October 3.
The RSV virus is a main cause of winter pressures in children’s hospitals every year, leading to increased pressure on paediatric intensive care units.
RSV cases in children have been increasing in the past couple of years, with an average of 146 young children in hospital each day at the peak in winter last year (w/e 3 December 2023). Up 11 per cent on the peak observed during the previous winter (132) from the same time in late November.
Based on a recent study in the Lancet, the new programme could prevent 752 hospital admissions and 2,256 A&E attendances for infants in the region each year.
Chief Midwife for NHS South East, Kaye Wilson, said: “Many people are still unaware of this virus, which can sometimes lead to severe lung infections such as pneumonia and infant bronchiolitis. It is also a leading cause of infant mortality worldwide.
"Receiving the vaccine is the best way to protect your baby against RSV. The vaccine enhances your immune system to produce more antibodies against the virus, which then pass through the placenta to help protect your baby from birth.”