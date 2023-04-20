THE RSPCA is appealing for information after a seriously ill, collapsed horse was found in a field in Woking.
The animal welfare charity was contacted on Sunday 16 April about the horse who was in a field off Kings Road. Animal rescue officer Ben Fitzcosta and a vet attended – however, the horse was so ill that she was put to sleep by the vet.
Despite efforts to trace the owner, the RSPCA hasn’t been able to find who is responsible for the horse’s welfare and is now appealing to the public for information.
“This poor horse was at death’s door when I arrived,” said Ben. “It was clear she was seriously ill and she wasn’t able to get up at all. We are keen to find the horse’s owner so we can find out how this horse came to be in this way.
“The field where the horse was found is quite public and overlooked by houses, so I am hoping that local people will be able to help.
“Frustratingly she wasn’t microchipped, so we’re relying on the public to help us.
“It’s so sad and heartbreaking that this horse was left to get so ill. If anyone has any information at all, please do call our appeals line in confidence on 0300 123 8018.”
It’s not uncommon for the RSPCA and other equine charities to be called out to help neglected and abandoned horses
The charity fears England and Wales could be on the verge of a “horse catastrophe’” caused by the deepening financial downturn and cost of living crisis. The first equine crisis is thought to have been triggered by the recession in2008, but now an even deeper downturn is predicted.
Horse owners may struggle to cope with the financial cost and care commitment of looking after their horses. These pressures result in many horses falling into situations of neglect and abandonment.
To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care, visit its website at https://www.rspca.org.uk/home