One of the Hedgehog Champions is 17-year-old Dylan Allman, from Monmouthshire, who has even started his own “Hedgehog Aware” web site (www.hedgehogaware.org.uk) to help Hedgehog Street to spread the word about how everyone can get involved. Dylan is well-known across south-east Wales and the wider area as a hedgehog action hero. He has also appeared in national newspapers and media, including Sky News and BBC Radio 4 earlier this year.