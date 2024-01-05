Whereas the top five are often seen in land-locked Surrey, the sixth bird most voted-for is the Puffin. It nests on cliffs and islands at scattered locations around the coast of Scotland, northern England, South West England and Wales. With its colourful bill and doleful eyes, it’s no wonder this clown of the sea has made it into the top ten. But despite the Puffin being one of our most-loved birds, it is also one of the most threatened.