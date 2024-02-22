Since 1900 there have been 51 moth extinctions in Britain, with three species becoming extinct since 2000.This has a knock-on effect not only on pollination for food and plants, but for the role they play in the food chain for bats, birds and other creatures. For example, in Britain and Ireland, blue tits eat an estimated 50 billion moth caterpillars each year. If moths continue to decline, many other species and the wider ecosystem will be put at further risk.