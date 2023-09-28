The Royal Horticultural Society has announced that next week's Festival of Flavours at RHS Wisley must be cancelled because of the closure of the A3 during roadworks.
Laura Booty, head of RHS Wisley, said: “It is with great regret we have had to cancel the Festival of Flavours at RHS Wisley. The festival had been due to take place from Wednesday, October 11 to Sunday, October 15.
“However, due to the A3 now being closed on October 14 and 15 as part of the ongoing roadworks, RHS Wisley will need to close that weekend, meaning that, sadly, Festival of Flavours must be cancelled. We appreciate how disappointed everyone is with this decision, which is beyond our control.
“We sincerely apologise to everyone for all the inconvenience. A lot of hard work had gone into this event, which was a huge success last year and was on course to be as good, if not better, this year. Members and people who had booked have been informed.
“Anyone who had bought a ticket can use it for garden entry for the following three months from the date of booking, or refunds are available by contacting RHS Wisley.”