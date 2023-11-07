The Rotary Club of Woking has held another successful Swimathon at Pool in The Park.
In the 16th renewal of the event, 27 teams swam to raise money for local charities, adding to the impressive tally of more than £210,000 raised in previous years.
The fun event, which has an enthusiastic following in the borough, brings together swimmers who take to the water in teams of six in a relay, swimming for a total of 55 minutes between them in their own lane.
It is open to those aged eight and above.
This year the Rotary Club is supporting The Lighthouse, Street Angels, Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and other local charities.
Susan Jackson, the club president, said: “We would like to thank all the swimmers for their efforts to raise money and the helpers who gave up their time on the day.
“It has been a little more challenging getting teams this year as it clashed with the beginning of half-term.
“But we are very grateful for those who attended.
“Our sponsor since the start has been Richard Roberts, the managing director of Trident Honda in Ottershaw, who has never failed to give us brilliant support for which we are grateful.”