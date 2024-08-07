Rotary Club of Woking has a new president following its recent handover meeting.
Sue Jackson handed over the chains and badges of office to incoming president Carol Cheesman. Sue has been president for two years during 2022/23 and 2023/24. Carol will be president for the 2024/25 and 2025/26 Rotary years.
Sue spoke about the highlights of her last year, including the recent club ramble at Painshill, the successful fellowship weekend which included a lunch and a visit to a play (Calendar Girls) at the Mill at Sonning and a trip on the River Thames to Mapledurham.
Tony Usher as the immediate past president, paid tribute to Sue’s hard work in her term of office and congratulated her on a successful two years.
He then presented her with a Paul Harris Fellowship. Recognising her long service to Rotary and to Rotary Club of Woking. Sue has also been president at the Rotary Club of Shepperton, her previous club.
Members congratulated her on receiving the significant and well-deserved honour, the highest Rotary award for an individual.
New president Carol, spoke about her plans for the next Rotary year. The swimathon, which is a major fundraiser for the Club, will take place this year on Sunday, October 13 at Pool in the Park. All proceeds will go to local charities.
It is now in its sixteenth year and in that period it has raised more than £220,000. Last year’s recipients included Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, Woking Street Angels and The Lighthouse Woking.
This year’s Christmas collections will include street collections in conjunction with three local charities, who will share in the proceeds.
Contact Terry Smith if you would like to enter a team in the swimathon. He can be contacted on 01483 762832 or [email protected].