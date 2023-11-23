A WOKING man is cooking up a storm for independent takeaway businesses.
Imran Mamud opened his first takeaway shop, Rooster Shack, in Woking in 2016. He now has five and hopes to have 50 in seven years.
“There are 48,000 takeaways across the nation and only 15 per cent are chains, meaning that the majority of revenue is coming from independents – and yet independents get no support or help.”
After setting up his own franchise, Imran realised how lonely and difficult it is. He is now collaborating with MP Jonathan Lord to try to help more independent chicken and burger businesses.
Imran hopes to meet Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to talk about how VAT is crippling independent takeaways, and to arrange a meeting with the Food Standards Agency to get standardised criteria with which councils can inspect. Imran is also setting up the National Fast Food Association, which will go live next month at www.nffa.co.uk
Membership is only £100 per year and Imran has set it up to help takeaway businesses with every aspect of their business.
MP Jonathan Lord said: “I commend Mr Mamud on his efforts to create a trade body that would support independent fast food outlets with advice, additional training and a strong voice on matters that affect this trade sector.
“Starting a small business is always a tough challenge, but starting an independent fast food restaurant or chain while navigating all the relevant health and safety regulations must surely be daunting. I look forward to supporting his efforts.”