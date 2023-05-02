Drivers in and around Woking will have three National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from midnight, February 20 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Hard shoulder closure and narrow lane with 50mph speed limit for, junction improvement works.
And a further two closures will begin over the next seven days:
• M3, from 8pm May 9 to 6am May 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 3 to junction 4, slip road and lane closures for drainage work, diversion via National Highways network.
• A3, from 10pm May 9 to 5.30am May 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Lane, entry and exit slip road closure for, junction improvement scheme, diversion via, junction 9 and junction 11 and back.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.