Drivers in and around Woking will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that five closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 9pm April 11 to 5.30am April 14, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, junction Wisley Interchange to junction Painshill, carriageway closure for, junction improvement works, diversion Via local authorities.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A3, from 10pm April 14 to 5.30am April 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 10, slip road closure for Technology works, diversion via National Highways roads.
• M25, from 10pm April 16 to 5.30am April 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 10, slip road closure for Technology works, diversion via National Highways roads.
• M25, from 10pm April 24 to 5am April 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for inspections.
• M25, from 11pm April 25 to 5am April 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closures for inspections.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.