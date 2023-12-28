Drivers in and around Woking will have nine National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M25, from midnight, February 7 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Hard shoulder and narrow lanes with 50mph closures for, junction improvement scheme.
• A3, from midnight, January 11 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Painshill to Wisley Service Area, Narrow lanes with 50mph for, junction improvement scheme.
• M25, from midnight, February 20 to 11.59pm December 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 anti-clockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Hard shoulder closure and narrow lane with 50mph speed limit for, junction improvement works.
And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 11, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 11.59pm May 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 10pm January 3 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A3 northbound, junction Portsmouth Road to junction Esher Common, Lane closures for improvement works.
• M25, from 10pm January 4 to 6am January 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 10 to junction 9, Lane closures for drainage works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.