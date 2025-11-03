Drivers in and around Woking will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And five of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A3, from 9pm October 31 to 6am November 3, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Wisley Interchange to Painshill, carriageway closure for, junction improvement works, diversion via local authorities.
• M25, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 9, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 southbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
• A3, from 11.59pm December 31 2023 to 6am December 31 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A3 northbound, Portsmouth Road to Painshill, Narrow Lanes for major improvement Scheme.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M25, from 10pm November 3 to 6am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 clockwise, junction 9 to junction 10, Lane closure for upgrade works.
• M25, from 10.30pm November 9 to 5.30am November 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M25 Anticlockwise, junction 11 to junction 10, Lane closure for Urgent Routine works.
• M3, from 8pm November 14 to 6am November 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 2 to junction 3, Lane closure for drainage works.
• M3, from 9pm November 17 to 6am November 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M3 southbound, junction 3, slip road and lane closures for maintenance work.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.