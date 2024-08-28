East London trio The Howlers will headline The Boileroom in Guildford. Performing on Wednesday, October 9 with doors opening at 7pm.
The band will play songs from their debut album titled What You’ve Got to Lose to Win It All.
Frontman Adam said: "We are an independent band whose debut album got to 15 here in the UK and various top 10s across Europe. Without our fans that wouldn’t have been possible.”
These successes a couple of years ago would have seemed a long way off. Due to creative differences between the bandmates, a global pandemic and Adam suffering two strokes which nearly ended the band.
But the bandmates pulled through and the recording of their debut album in a studio near Eastbourne was a cathartic experience that healed the band.
Now is the time to catch one of the UK's hottest rock bands. Tickets can be purchased at: https://tinyurl.com/Howlers-Boileroom