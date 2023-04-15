A WEST Byfleet development will set new standards for retirement communities, says the company behind the scheme.
Retirement Villages Group (RVG), which is building Botanical Place on the site of the Sheer House office block and retail units in the centre of the village, has unveiled its Thrive Living collection, with plans to develop 40 integrated retirement communities nationally by 2032.
RVG says its aim is to transform the sector and accelerate positive ageing opportunities in the UK.
Thrive Living communities are designed to help older people to live independent, social and active lifestyles for longer, and help unlock housing supply, ease social care pressure and regenerate town centres.
The new developments are designed with amenities and outdoor spaces that are open to the local neighbourhood, bringing everyone together in a positive contribution to local life and the local economy.
Botanical Place, with 198 apartments, is the first Thrive Living community, and it will be followed by a similar development at Boughton Heath, Chester.
The Thrive Living communities are also market leading in terms of their sustainability.
Each is designed to be net zero carbon across their entire development and operational lifespans.
RVG chief executive Will Bax said: “This marks a huge day for Retirement Villages Group and an exciting moment for the sector.
“Our team is using its decades of experience to set new standards, with state-of-the-art, sustainable communities located in and around town centres.
“Most importantly, our goal is to put older people back at the heart of our communities and help them to live amazing, purposeful, active lives for longer.”