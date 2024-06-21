In response to the call to Restore Nature Now, wildlife and climate campaigners from Waverley and surrounding areas are heading to London this Saturday, June 22 to march from Park Lane to Parliament Square.
More than 250 organisations are uniting ahead of the general election to encourage all political parties to take action to protect the environment, the plants and animals in our nature-depleted country.
Delivery organisations include RSPB, The Wildlife Trusts, National Trust, Plantlife, Woodland Trust, WWT, Friends of the Earth and Extinction Rebellion.
It promises to be a family-friendly demonstration with performance art, sculptures, singing and more for added entertainment. The march is divided into four themed blocks: air, water, land and woods. There will be speeches from well-known faces at the rally inParliament Square.
A coach has been laid on from Farnham and Farncombe train stations to London and return, departing 8.30 and 9am respectively. Book coach tickets at https://tinyurl.com/Coach-tickets