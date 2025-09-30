Farnborough Airport has scaled back its ambitions to raise its flight cap but is still facing strong opposition from residents concerned about the impact of more private jet flights at weekends and on bank holidays.
The airport has submitted a revised planning application to Rushmoor Borough Council, keeping the existing annual cap of 50,000 flights but seeking an increase in the number allowed on non-weekdays from 8,900 to 13,500.
Farnborough Airport argues it remains a vital economic driver, supporting more than 3,000 local jobs and contributing an estimated £220 million to the regional economy. In consultation documents, it said supporting long-term demand is “essential if we are to maintain our role as one of the principal economic generators in the region.”
However, local campaigners remain firmly against the revised plans, despite the reduction in proposed flight numbers compared with the 70,000 limit in the original application.
Resident Suzanne Everest said: “They are focusing on increasing the ‘non-weekday’ flights on weekends and bank holidays – exactly when people living under the flight paths need and want to spend peaceful time outdoors.”
She also criticised the scope of the application, claiming it downplays environmental consequences.
“The environmental issues FAL have suggested should be included are limited in type of impact and, especially, in the area of their impact,” she said. “They are only considering the area immediately around the airport rather than the much wider area under the flight paths.”
Opponents have also raised concerns about the short consultation window, with responses due by Tuesday, October 22.
The Farnborough Noise Group said it also opposes the revised application.
A spokesperson for the protest group said: “All that we ask and expect is that the facts are presented, that the public’s views are heard and due process is followed. At the moment, none of these are happening.”
Farnborough Airport was approached for comment on the opponents’ claims.
Previously, chief executive Simon Geere defended the airport’s plans, saying: “Supporting the long-term demand for flights from Farnborough Airport is essential if we are to maintain our role as one of the principle economic generators in the region. The airport supports over 3,000 local jobs and is the UK’s largest business aviation gateway serving London and the South East.
“Since submitting the original planning application in 2023 we have been working with stakeholders on a number of technical matters which has involved listening and responding to feedback. Naturally these processes can be extremely lengthy, and we envisage more time will be required to bring these discussions to a satisfactory conclusion.
“For this reason, we have decided to consult on a new planning application which will support the airport’s medium-term growth requirements without jeopardising its long-term future. This will give us the opportunity to continue to address the feedback we have received as part of the original planning application.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.