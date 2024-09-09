Residents are being encouraged to participate in local government by submitting their questions on important matters to public council meetings.
Raising questions and concerns about issues that affect their local communities. Whether it’s about new policies, local developments or borough council services.
Questions can be raised at full council and executive meetings throughout the year and can be viewed online.
To submit a question, residents:
must provide their name
should write a question of up to 100 words
provide a supporting statement of up to 250 words (optional)
For normal council meetings, questions must be received by midday, eight working days (seven for executive meetings) before the day of the meeting.
Residents will be invited to present their question in person at the meeting, if unable to attend, it can be read out by someone else. One supplementary question, related to the first, may be asked if the questioner attends the meeting.