Woking Repair Cafe celebrated its first anniversary at St Andrew's Church last month.
It was a successful day with 73 items brought in for repair and was attended by mayor Louise Morales. The cafe is run by Woking Environment Action and the day coincided with the start of Great Big Green Week.
On social media, the mayor said: “Woking Repair Cafe are a fantastic group who do their little bit to save our planet by repairing broking things. In their first year they have repaired 514 different things, with 706 people visiting the repair cafe.”
- Saturday, July 13 at St Mary’s Community Centre in Byfleet
- Saturday, August 10 at Old Woking Community Centre
- Saturday, September 14 at Trinity Methodist Church
- Saturday, October 12 at Andy’s Cafe, St Andrew’s Church
- Saturday, November at St Mary’s Community Centre, Byfleet
- Saturday, December 7 at Old Woking Community Centre