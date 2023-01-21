THE Woking area fell silent on Tuesday 22 January 1901, as its people came to terms with the news of Queen Victoria’s death, in this week's Peeps into the Past.
She was 81 years old, and died at Osborne House, on the Isle of Wight, surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Her passing brought an end to a 63-year reign.
That week’s News & Mail reported how Woking and the surrounding villages heard the news. The newspaper listed the immediate cancellation of events that had been due to take place.
It published a fine line drawing of Victoria. Hardly any photographs appeared in local newspapers at that time.
The report began: “Our good and noble Queen has passed away, and her lamented death is for us a void that shall never be filled again.
“The demise of Her Majesty is an unparalleled bereavement to her people, and it causes an acute personal sorrow to the millions of her loyal and devoted subjects. Britons all the world over are mourning the loss of their great mother Queen, and the people of Woking fully share in the widespread and universal grief that is being shared.”
It was known that her health was failing on the Saturday before her death.
Of church services that took place on the Sunday, the News & Mail said: “Probably the congregations at Christ Church and St Paul’s never sang the grand old National Anthem more fervently.”
On the Tuesday, reports spread across the nation warning that Victoria “lay between life and death”. And one sent out soon after 4pm “prepared the nation for the worst”.
National evening newspapers were eagerly bought as they arrived in Woking, but there were no further updates. However, later that evening, via a telegram, the Woking area heard that the Queen had died.
The telegram was addressed to the Conservative Club and Mr Addison of Chertsey Road. He posted it in the window of the club and it was “read by scores of people during the evening”.
The sad news reached Ripley at about 9pm, and the church bells tolled for an hour.
On the Wednesday, as marks of respect, many of Woking’s shops had put up black shutters, and blinds in some houses were drawn.
A flag at half-mast “floated” from the Conservative Club, and “in the window of Mr de Neuville’s establishment was a photograph of the Queen, draped in black”.
Flags were also at half-mast on the towers of Chobham’s parish church and St Peter’s Church, Old Woking.
The News & Mail reported that one of the Royal Reserve regiments was stationed at Woking’s Inkerman Barracks, and that orders had been given that bugles were to be sounded only when necessary and its bands must not play.
A planned route march was cancelled and officers wore black crepe on the left arm of their uniforms.
At a meeting of Pirbright Parish Council, it was “unanimously agreed to send condolences to His Majesty [the new King, Edward VII] and the Royal Family”.
The annual social gathering of the local lodge of Good Templars, and a talk on the cause of Liberalism in the Chertsey area by Lawrence J Baker to the Woking Liberal & Radical Club, were cancelled.
A fundraising event for the fire brigade by a theatre company from Guildford, complete with an orchestra, at Woking’s Public Hall was postponed.
A smoking concert in aid of Ripley Cricket Club, and a gathering of the Girls’ Friendly Society at the Church Hall, Woking, did not take place.
Knaphill Choral Society postponed a concert it was due to give at Brookwood Asylum.
There was no football that weekend – Woking were due to host Old St Mark’s – and the Ripley & Knaphill Hunt announced: “Owing to the death of our beloved Queen, hunting will cease until further notice.”
