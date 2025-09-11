Over the past 12 months, the charity has worked with 248 charities and community groups across Sussex and Surrey, saving and redistributing 2,651 tonnes of surplus food and helping to feed around 28,520 vulnerable people every week.
Now, the charity is urgently calling for more organisations in Surrey to get involved and benefit from access to surplus food that would otherwise go to waste.
“Every week we see the difference this food makes,” said Dan Slatter, chief executive at FareShare Sussex & Surrey.
“Not only are thousands of people getting the meals they need, but local charities and community groups are saving significant amounts of money that can be reinvested in their services. We’re looking to grow our network in Surrey, so that more communities can share in these benefits.”
The charities supported by FareShare Sussex & Surrey range from food banks and homeless shelters to youth projects, schools and community cafés.
On average, partner organisations save 98 percent compared to the cost of purchasing food themselves, a collective saving estimated at £16.5 million in the last year alone.
One recent example of partnership is with The Grange Centre in Bookham, a charity that supports people with learning disabilities to lead independent and fulfilling lives.
Since September 2024, The Grange has been receiving weekly deliveries of surplus food from FareShare Sussex & Surrey. These deliveries are used in a variety of ways across the organisation, from catering training in the Main House Kitchen, to stock for the Courtyard Café, to ingredients for products made and sold by The Grange’s enterprise team.
Hazel, catering skills leader at The Grange, said: “The people we support love the excitement of discovering what’s included in the delivery each week.
“It challenges their creativity, much like a ‘Ready Steady Cook’ experience, and gives them the chance to learn new skills. Nothing we’ve received has gone to waste.”
Sarah, The Grange skills for life manager, said: “Our weekly deliveries are eagerly anticipated and used in so many creative ways, whether in the café, through enterprise projects, or in our community pantry. This partnership has opened up new opportunities for learning and growth.”
FareShare Sussex & Surrey receives surplus food directly from food companies. Partner charities receive a delivery list the day before, making it easier to plan meals and services. Because this food is surplus, contents vary week to week, but the cost savings and impact are consistent.
The charity is now encouraging Surrey-based community groups and charities to join the network.
Organisations can benefit from good-quality surplus food while helping to reduce waste and tackle food insecurity locally.
Mr Slatter added: “We’re proud of what’s been achieved across Sussex and Surrey, but there’s so much more to do.
“By joining us, charities can save money, support their communities, and play a vital role in ending hunger and food waste.”
