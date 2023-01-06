ALAN Lopez, of 123 Queens Road, Bisley, has been fined £50 and ordered to pay £250 in costs for breaching a domestic violence protection order.
Lopez entered a home in Brookwood on Thursday 22 December, going against an order made at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on 13 December.
The 62-year-old admitted the offence when he appeared at the court on 23 December.
AFEEZ Adeyemi, of 7A The Broadway, Woking, has been found guilty of travelling on a train without a valid ticket.
Adeyemi, 58, was convicted by Guildford magistrates, who were told he was found to not have a ticket for the journey he had made when checks were being carried out at Brookwood Station.
He was given a conditional discharge for a month and ordered to pay £3.90 compensation and a victims fund surcharge of £22.