WOKING & Sam Beare Hospice will host a series of remembrance services in the lead-up to Christmas.
There will be a Light up a Life service at St Andrew’s Church, Goldsworth Park, on Sunday, November 26 at 4pm and one at St Dunstan’s Catholic Church on Sunday, December 3 at 3.30pm.
In addition, there will be a non-religious service, led by celebrant Mary Morgan, at Woking Hospice on Friday, December 1 at 5pm. This will be outside in a marquee so do wrap up warm.
Felicity Edwards, events manager at Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, said: “We are grateful to St Andrew’s Church and St Dunstan’s Church for again hosting our Light up a Life services, and to Mary for creating the non-religious service. We look forward to welcoming our local community to these special events.”
The services are free to attend and open to anyone in the community, even if your loved one was not cared for by the hospice. You will, though, need to register your attendance as space is limited.
On Friday, December 1 the hospice will switch on the lights of its memory tree. decorated with memory stars, each with its dedication to a loved one. The tree will be in the Garden Café at the hospice throughout December.
Memory stars can be downloaded from www.wsbh.org.uk/lual and dropped in or posted to the hospice. Anyone visiting the Garden Café during December can write a dedication and add it to the memory tree. Memory stars will also be available at all Light up a Life services.