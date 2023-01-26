RARE lots from the worlds of video gaming and trading cards will go under the hammer at Ewbank’s this week.
The Send-based auction house will stage another retro video games sale on Friday 17 February.
Highlights include a sealed Nintendo Game Boy Advance Golden Sun – The Lost Age cartridge, which has a guide price of £350 to £700.
Also being sold at the Burnt Common Auction Rooms is a Japanese version of the Sega Mega Drive Model 1 red label that plays PAL/European games. The console is boxed and fully tested, and is expected to sell for between £100 and £200.
A Super Nintendo Entertainment System Super Metroid big-boxed game carries an estimate of £150 to £300. It is in excellent condition and features the original oversize manual/playing guide and inlay.
A Model 2 black Sega Saturn console is also going under the hammer. It is in perfect working order, boxed and features an additional control pad. The console has been valued at between £100 and £200.
Another highlight lot in this auction is a boxed Nintendo 64 clear-blue console. It comes with a copy of the game Mario 64 and is expected to sell for £150 to £300.
Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! will feature in the auction of trading cards at Ewb-ank’s on Wednesday 15 February.
A factory-sealed 2009 Pokémon Arc-eus LV.X tin – containing four sealed booster packs, one Diamond & Pearl: Secret Wonders pack and a Platinum Base Set booster pack – has an estimate of £200 to £400.
A first-edition Pokémon TCG Team Rocket set will also be sold. This item was an attic find, just four cards off a complete first-edition Team Rocket set which features the titular villains. Rel-eased in 2000, it has been valued at between £400 to £800.
Also up for auction is a holographic Charizard card – 4/130 from Base Set Two. From 2000, it is in excellent condition and is expected to sell for £100 to £200.
Five sealed Strike of Neos Yu-Gi-Oh! booster packs are set to realise £50 to £100. They were released in 2007 and are some of the most collected cards from that year.
A highlight lot is a factory-sealed Pokémon Shining Suicune tin from 2010. It contains the exclusive Shining Suicune promo and a second Suicune promo and four sealed booster packs.
Typically, the tin will contain a Heart Gold/Soul Silver Base Set booster pack, one Heart Gold/Soul Silver Undaunted booster pack, a Diamond & Pearl Stormfront booster pack and a Platinum Arceus booster pack. The tin has been valued at between £200 and £400.
If you have any old games, consoles or trading cards that you would like to sell, contact Roy Raftery at Ewbank’s for a free valuation. Consignments for future auctions are being accepted now.
Live internet bidding is available through www.ewbankauctions.co.uk.