MORE than 250 lots, featuring big names such as Hermes, Chanel, Christian Louboutin and Gucci, will go under the hammer in the vintage fashion auction at Ewbank’s this week.
The sale will be held at Burnt Common, Send, on Wednesday. Viewing is welcome from today, and the catalogue can be seen online.
An extremely rare Hermes Sac à Dépêches – Kelly bag – in black boxcalf leather has a guide price of £3,000 to £5,000.
It is a top-handle handbag bearing a significantly early heat stamp “A”, signifying manufacture in 1945.
The first year that Hermes authenticated its bags with serial numbers was 1945, and items stamped “A” are very scarce.
This iconic piece of fashion history is very desirable. It has a black leather interior and original black leather fob, plus padlock and working key.
A boxed Chanel black caviar-grained quilted calfskin Grand Shopping tote handbag, with dust bag, is expected to realise between £2,100 and £2,200.
The handbag is now discontinued by Chanel.
Another of the highlights is a rare Gucci silver-glass beaded minaudière from the 1960s.
It has an iridescent pearl satin lining and kisslock fastening with two inside side pockets, measures 18cm by 13cm and comes in red Gucci dust bag. The minaudière has an estimate of £200 to £250.
A Hermes Plume Doc 38 briefcase in tan boxcalf leather with top handle and gold-coloured hardware has been valued at between £700 and £800.
It comes with a dust bag and carries the serial number S 16009 – possibly an employee heat stamp.
A pair of boxed monochrome dogtooth check tweed and black leather cuffed stiletto-heeled boots, by Alexander McQueen, are expected to sell for £300 to £350.
The boots come from McQueen’s autumn/winter 2009 collection, and are as worn by singer Rihanna. They will be sold with original box and packaging.
And a pair of unworn, boxed Christian Louboutin Paris hidden-platform grey lizard roccia peep-toe stilettos, with dust bag, have a guide price of £200 to £250.
A large, framed, glass-covered prototype watercolour design on paper from the silk-weaving house Bianchini-Férier carries an estimate of between £200 and £300. Dating from 1940 to 1950, it is thought to be a design for a Hermes silk scarf.
Bianchini-Férier was founded in Lyon, France, and made fabrics for important fashion houses such as Worth, Madeleine Vionnet, Jeanne Lanvin Paquin and Patou.
It also produced scarves for Hermes, and created imaginative designs for Givenchy, Balenciaga, Chanel, Dior and Yves Saint Laurent.
After the Second World War, Bianchini-Férier expanded production of scarves to Jacques Fath and others.
During the 1960s, Bianchini-Férier produced designs for the likes of Pierre Cardin, Louis Feraud, Guy Laroche and Nina Ricci.
Live internet bidding is available through www.ewbankauctions.co.uk.