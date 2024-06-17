Nova Cinema has announced its first Rangatainment Presents Nova Comedy Night. Taking place on Saturday, July 13.
The event will start at 8pm and see three top comedians curated by Claire Ranganathan, bring plenty of laughter to Woking. Headlined by double Edinburgh Award nominee Darren Harriott.
Darren’s TV appearances include, Dancing on Ice, co-host of Love Island: Aftersun, Britain’s Best Takeaway with Sara Cox, British as Folk, host of Live at the Apollo and Dog Ate My Homework, team captain on four series of Guessable and series regular on Don’t Hate the Playaz and many more.
Originally from Birmingham, and now living in London, before getting into comedy he was a security guard for more than five years. His debut Edinburgh show Defiant transferred to The Melbourne Festival and The Soho Theatre.
He toured the UK in 2018 with Visceral, and in 2019 and 2020 with Good Heart Yute. Darren’s 2023 Edinburgh Fringe show ‘Roadman‘ received four stars from Mail on Sunday, The Skinny, EdFest Magazine and was named ‘Pick of the Fringe’ by The Guardian and The Evening Standard.
He regularly co-hosts the comedy night, You Dress Funny, with Rachel Fairburn, a show where comedians have to perform in outrageous costumes.
On radio, Darren has had two BBC Radio 4 series Black Label, which covered his time as a teenager in gangs, and the second series Red Label came out over the summer. He has hosted Newsjack Unplugged and the Radio 4 Summer Festival. Other radio appearances includes The News Quiz, The Now Show, Fighting Talk and Best of the Fest.
Opening the show is the hilarious James Ellis, an award-winning comedian and rising star in the UK comedy scene. His sharp observational humour and clever punchlines have won him rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.
James’ comedy is rooted in everyday life, and he has a knack for finding the funny in the mundane. A gifted writer, his jokes are well-crafted and delivered with precision. In 2021, James was named South Coast Comedian of the Year, and was a regional finalist for the BBC New Comedy Award.
He is currently on tour supporting Angela Barnes on her ‘Hot Mess’ Tour. Ellis has been called a “Talented comedy craftsman” by Steve Bennett at Chortle, with a bright future ahead of him. If you are looking for a good laugh on a night out, be sure to catch James live!
With rising star Adam Flood. Winner of the Bath Festival New Comedian 2022, and seen on ITV's Stand Up Sketch Show, Adam is one of Stoke on Trent's premium cultural exports.
Comedian Mike Cox will be hosting the event. Mike has been on the comedy scene since 2011, he was South Coast Comedian of the Year in 2014 and the Not So New Comedian of the Year in 2022.
The show is expected to run for approximately two hours and fifteen minutes. Tickets are £15 each and essential companions go free. Book tickets online at https://tinyurl.com/Nova-Comedy-Night