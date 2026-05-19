The children of Horsell Junior School met Will Forster MP to talk about their global neighbours learning and the issues that they feel are important in our world.
Horsell Junior School pupils care deeply about global issues. They don’t just want to learn and talk about this: they want to do something about it!
So the school invited Mr Forster for the school council to present their wishes for our world and ask him what he can do to help with these issues in parliament.
The whole school had the opportunity to ask our MP questions, and these focussed on what the government is doing to tackle climate change and to help our global neighbours.
The children showed examples of what they would wish for in a “restored” world and some of their hopes and prayers for our planet. They finished by asking if there is a way that he could communicate their ideas with parliament.
Mr Forster talked with the children about some of the changes he has noticed due to climate change, and he explained some of the ways that our government can help people in other places in the world.
The school council of Horsell Junior School felt really pleased to be able to represent the wider school and to share ideas from across the school with a member of parliament.
Emily, Year 3, said: “It was really good to be part of school council and to explain to him what we had been learning.”
Xander, Year 5, added: “I hope our MP can do something about global neighbours, climate change and helping the world”.
Miss Peacock, the teacher who is leading global neighbours, said: “This was a great opportunity for Horsell pupils to communicate their concerns and ideas in relation to issues of global poverty and climate change”.
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