The Surrey Federation of Women’s Institutes (WI) will hold its Let’s Dance event on Sunday, 2 March, at Woking Leisure Centre (GU22 9BA).
This hour-long community-focused event, beginning at noon, celebrates the benefits of dance for both physical and mental health while offering a fun, inclusive environment for all ages and abilities.
Let’s Dance is designed to make it easier for people to join in and find a dance activity that suits their fitness level, age, or experience. With a variety of dance styles such as contemporary, ballroom or street dance, the event provides something for everyone.
Expert instructors will lead interactive dance sessions, showcasing the power of movement and connection.
The event’s goal is to raise awareness of the many benefits of dance, including improved health, increased wellbeing, and the joy of connecting with others.
Dance helps to bring people together – regardless of background or experience – and provides an opportunity for participants to socialise, build new friendships, and improve both physical and mental fitness.
“We are thrilled to host Let’s Dance and invite everyone in the community to experience the joy of dancing, dance is a fantastic way to get moving, boost your mood and connect with others,” said a spokesperson for the event.
“Whether you are an experienced dancer or just starting, we’re confident there will be something here for everyone.
“We have one of our own members, Sarah Nuttall, of Moves Fitness choreographing the session. She is a fitness instructor with more than 25 years experience and will show you lots of different moves over the session to suit all abilities.”
Admission is free but tickets can be booked at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/surreyfedwi/lets-dance/e-rrrbmk