The Olivier Award nominated The Tiger Who Came to Tea is celebrating 15 years on stage and 55 years as Britain’s best-loved picture book!
The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger!
Join the tea-guzzling tiger in the delightful family show; packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs and clumsy chaos! A stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem... expect to be surprised!
Based on the book by Judith Kerr OBE and directed by David Wood OBE. David is the country’s leading writer and director of plays and musicals for children. Successes include The Gingerbread Man, The Witches and Babe the Sheep Pig.