SCHOOL eco-warriors joined a clean-up that collected more than 40 bags of rubbish from the footpaths, verges and hedgerows around Chobham.
Twelve pupils from St Lawrence Primary School were among the volunteers taking part in the village’s annual village litter pick on Friday last week.
Drizzly weather did not deter those who took part in the initiative, which was part of the Great British Spring Clean.
The collectors included Surrey Heath MP Michael Gove, Surrey Heath Mayor Helen Whitcroft and Chobham parish councillors Les Coombs and Len Brum.
The Spring Clean is a national initiative run by Keep Britain Tidy. The Chobham clean-up was again led by the charity’s deputy chair, Philippa Anderson, who is a long-standing Chobham resident.
“Chobham is a beautiful, seemingly clean village, but we found even more litter than last year,” she said.
“It was beside the footpaths, in the hedgerows and in the waterways including The Leat stream. Most of the litter was discarded cans and wrappers from fast food. We also found a propane gas cyclinder, nitrous oxide cartridges, a car hub cap and a golf club.
“The schoolchildren were brilliant at spotting and collecting litter. They are the eco-warriors in their classes and left with a strong message that littering in any form is damaging to the environment.”