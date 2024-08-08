Two public meetings are to be held about the West Hall planning application.
The meetings will be held on Thursday, August 15 from 6pm to 8pm at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church in Madeira Road and on Saturday, August 17 at Byfleet Village Hall from 10am to midday.
However, no one is allowed to park in the church car park that evening as it is a Holy day.
The proposed development at West Byfleet would see 461 residential units and 15 traveller pitches built over three phases.
Councillors Amanda Boote, Daryl Jordan, Steve Howes will be in attendance. They will be joined by MP Will Forster, Cllr Ann-Marie Barker and a representative from Woking Borough Council.
Invites have also gone out to Surrey County Council, other councillors and resident and neighbourhood associations.