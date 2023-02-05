PRUE Leith is currently on her first live tour, Nothing in Moderation, which arrives at G Live, Guildford, on Saturday 11 February.
She says nothing will be off the menu and she will share a myriad of fascinating anecdotes about her life.
In the 1960s and 1970s Prue ran a catering business and set up Leith’s Food and Wine, which trains professional cooks and amateur chefs. She has written cookery books and food features, appeared on Great British Menu and My Kitchen Rules, and been a judge on The Great British Bake Off since 2017.
Prue will take audiences through the ups and downs of being a successful restaurateur, novelist, businesswoman and Great British Bake Off judge, as well as feeding the rich and famous, cooking for royalty and even poisoning her clients.
In the second half she will be joined on stage by Clive Tulloh, who will put questions to Prue from the audience.
“I’ve never done a stage show before and at 82,” she says. “I’m probably nuts to try it, but it’s huge fun, makes the audience laugh and lets me rant away.”