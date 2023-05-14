SOME 300 people filled Bisley Village Hall to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.
They enjoyed an afternoon of teas, mountains of delicious cakes, music from the Woking Area U3A Ukulele Band, a monster raffle, tombola and games for children of all ages.
The guest of honour was the Mayor of Surrey Heath, Cllr Helen Whitcroft, who cut the first slice of the beautiful Coronation Cake.
"Bisley celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III in great style on Bank Holiday Monday," said Norman Holden, chairman of the Bisley Residents' Association.
"We want to pay tribute to the army of women, men and children from just about every Bisley group, led by Bisley Parish Council, Bisley C of E School, the Teas on the Rec team, Scouts & Guides, the WI, and many more.
"Bisley, we’re proud of you!"