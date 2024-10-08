Brooklands Innovation Academy has hosted its largest and most successful event, bringing together 400 students aged 11-18 for a day of hands-on science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) education.
The event was led by Professor Brian Cox, who once again captured the imagination of students with an inspiring and thought-provoking address. He was joined by renowned popular science author and physicist Simon Lehna Singh.
Brooklands Innovation Academy 2024 harnessed Brooklands’ history of innovation, engineering, entrepreneurship and science. Engaging workshops combined lessons from the past with leading-edge STEM education, linked together by a diversity of guest speakers.
Each workshop embraced the philosophy of “Learning by Doing” to make the students’ experience exciting, inspiring and practical. The event was supported by industry leaders, multinational businesses, academics and innovators.
Students were organised into groups of 10 and rotated through a selection of 28 workshops and six guest speakers. Much of the activity was themed around the major challenges of the 21st century, such as climate crisis, pollution, sustainable transportation, physics and advanced medicine.
BIA 2024 welcomed support from a number of industry partners, including Haleon, BAE Systems, NW Surrey Alliance, and Surrey County Council.
Industry and government providers hosted interesting workshops, including Airbus, Bayer, McLaren, Ministry of Defence, National Health Service and National Physical Laboratory.
Professor Cox said: “Brooklands Innovation Academy is one of the most exciting and impactful educational events in the UK. It sits at the confluence of innovation, science, technology, and history – feeding the curiosity of bright young minds with the tools to take on pressing global challenges.“
Alex Patterson, director and CEO, Brooklands Museum, said: “We were thrilled to once again open our gates to hundreds of students. This year was immensely successful, and I have already received fantastic feedback from students and guests.
“Brooklands has a special place in the history of British innovation and engineering.“