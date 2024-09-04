On-demand buses are now available in East, Central, North and Southwest Surrey to help more residents get around the county.
Rather than being restricted by traditional bus timetables, the accessible mini buses are available for travel for everyone, when they are needed. Buses also operate out of the areas to enable residents to access other key locations including town centres, supermarkets and train stations.
The expansion of bus provision follows the success of services introduced last year in the Mole Valley, Tandridge, Farnham, Cranleigh, West Guildford and Longcross areas.
Surrey Connect is funded by Surrey County Council to help improve access to sustainable travel. To date, Surrey Connect buses have transported more than 84,000 passengers around the county.
Matt Furniss, Cabinet Member for Highways, Transport and Economic Growth said: “I am pleased that we have expanded our on-demand shared bus service to more areas across Surrey. Surrey Connect has helped thousands of residents to get from A to B, without the need for a car, and proved very popular with our residents.
“This widespread expansion is part of our significant investment in bus services which also includes offering discounted travel for young people, £2 flat fares and concessionary bus passes for over ‘65s.”
Buses run Monday to Friday from 7am to 7pm and on Saturdays from 8am to 6pm. Journeys can be booked with 30 minutes notice or up to 7 days in advance. Fares are charged based on how many miles are travelled starting from £2 for adults.