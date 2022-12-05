A FASHION designer, who started her business at a Woking market and now regularly shows her collection at London Fashion Week, has set up a pop-up boutique in the town centre.
Vaishali Ragunathan, who owns the couture label Vz Perfection, has opened the shop on Town Mall next to Waterstones. It stocks a range of women’s fashion lines, including jewellery and accessories and will be open until 23 December.
Vaishali was born in India and was inspired to get into fashion by her mother, who was a designer for more than 30 years, and the rich, colourful fabric and textiles that surrounded her as a child.
She did a degree in business administration, partly to please her parents, but was unable to find work that she really enjoyed.
Vaishali moved to Woking more than 20 years ago and studied fashion design at Guildford College.
For 14 years she ran Vz Perfection from her home and also the weekly craft market in Mercia Walk.
Her break came when her former college tutor invited her to showcase her work at London Fashion Week in 2019.
She received very positive feedback and was invited back regularly, notching up her fourth London Fashion Week in September this year.
The showcases have helped to expand Vaishali’s business with a thriving website and working with clients at her home in Bracknell by appointment.
During the height of the pandemic, Vaishali designed and sold face masks with the proceeds going to The Lighthouse charity in Woking.
John-Paul Jackson, the manager of Victoria Place, which encompasses the entire town centre development, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Vaishali to the centre. It is great to support local talent and we encourage customers to pop in to discover her range.”
Vaishali said: “As a local designer, I am ever so grateful to be welcomed to hold a pop up at the centre this festive season.
“I’ve always enjoyed tremendous support from the people of Woking and look forward to welcoming all to pop by and discover my latest collection of jewellery, clothing and accessories.”