Woking MP Will Forster revealed this morning how he would vote on the assisted dying bill proposal in Parliament.
The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill will progress to the next stage after it passed by 330 votes to 275, a majority of 55.
Several more debates and amendments will take place over the coming months by MPs and peers, as both the House of Commons and the House of Lords need approve the bill before it becomes law.
Posting online, Mr Forster said: “Assisted dying is one of the most common topics I've heard from from my constituents about since being elected as Woking's Member of Parliament, and the stories I've listened to have been deeply moving.
“Some families have shared how loved ones travelled abroad for an assisted death, a choice only available to those who can afford it, while others told of parents who wanted the option but didn't have it.
“I believe it's heartbreaking when someone cannot end their life on their own terms. That's why I will vote in favour of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill.
“Those of sound mind and with a terminal illness should have the choice to end their life with dignity, without fear of prosecution for those assisting them.
“It's also vital to ensure high-quality palliative care for everyone who needs it and better support for carers looking after loved ones.”