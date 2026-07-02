Just weeks after its inaugural meeting, a dispute has broken out at the new West Surrey Shadow Authority over the recruitment of its first senior leadership team.
The Liberal Democrat administration has been accused by Conservative, Reform UK and independent group leaders of reducing transparency after redesigning the recruitment process for the authority's most senior statutory roles and declining to hold an extraordinary meeting of the Employment Committee.
But West Surrey Shadow Authority leader Cllr Paul Follows said the changes were necessary after Surrey County Council officers attempted to progress a recruitment exercise without the new authority's consent.
He said: "Without consent from the administration of West Surrey, officers of Surrey County Council attempted to enter into a joint procurement of a recruitment firm. They subsequently tried to put these papers through the West Surrey Employment Committee without highlighting this aspect or indeed briefing members on who the proposed winner of that process was to be.
"I considered this to be unacceptable, as did the chair of the committee.
"Far from not giving them scrutiny, it has only been through our intervention that they have material to consider at all and not a decision made behind closed doors from one of the predecessor authorities.
"Changing the approach has meant that some meetings are having to be moved."
Cllr Follows insisted the revised process would not hinder preparations for the new authority.
He added: "I should add that there are no serious risks regarding this delay, we are on track to hit external milestones with the Government and it is my firm belief that get these appointments right is better than doing it fast and that equally those people should be chosen according to the values of the new West Surrey and its members rather than by a soon to be abolished one with no mandate."
He also hit back at the opposition, saying: "I find it curious that Reform, Conservatives and Independents are already working together and already missing it crucial bits of information. It should also be noted that we had an informal briefing to update all of those members on all of this, which they have also neglected to mention."
The dispute centres on the recruitment of the authority's chief executive, chief finance officer, monitoring officer and other statutory directors, who will lead the new council when it assumes responsibility for local government services in April 2027.
The opposition groups argue the redesigned recruitment process has delayed appointments and reduced opportunities for scrutiny.
Cllr Jane Austin, leader of the Conservative group, said: "West Surrey must not begin by setting a precedent that major decisions can be taken behind closed doors and without scrutiny."
Reform UK group leader Cllr Jim McIlroy said: "Where processes change and timescales slip, members should have confidence that governance arrangements remain robust and transparent."
Cllr Catherine Powell of the Farnham Residents Group added: "The Opposition Groups are clear that we must work together with officers to ensure West Surrey succeeds and delivers for residents. Making key decisions behind closed doors with no scrutiny and significant risk it not acceptable."
The West Surrey Shadow Authority was formed following elections in May and held its inaugural meeting on May 21. It will oversee the transition to the new unitary council, which will replace Guildford, Runnymede, Spelthorne, Surrey Heath, Waverley and Woking councils, along with Surrey County Council's functions in the area, from April 2027.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.