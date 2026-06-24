A community blueprint for the future of Chobham has been rubber-stamped.
Forget by-elections and leadership battles, the Chobham Neighbourhood Plan 2024-2038 has been a huge voter-winner among residents and politicians.
For the last few years a small but determined group has worked hard to produce a plan that “sets out a vision for the future” that “reflects the wishes” of villagers.
The CNP is effectively a scaled-down local plan produced by the community, for the community.
It contains a range of policies relating to the whole parish on everything from future housing sites and heritage to biodiversity, parking standards and flooding risks.
The draft Neighbourhood Plan was prepared by Chobham Parish Council and subjected to consultation and independent examination.
The crunch test came on May 7 when a referendum was held in the Neighbourhood Plan Area, with 85 per cent of residents voting ‘yes’ to the document.
That meant it was off to Surrey Heath Borough Council, with the CNP 2024-2038 being formally adopted during an Extraordinary Council Meeting on June 16.
The decision means the 130-page plan now carries full legal status and can be used for determining planning applications in Chobham Parish.
Emma Kennedy, Chair of the Chobham Neighbourhood Draft Plan Steering Group, said the help of everyone who has contributed to the plan has been greatly appreciated.
“The Chobham Neighbourhood Plan sets out a vision for the future that reflects the wishes of local people,” states her foreword.
“We would like to thank all residents who took part in the consultation process, including members of the Steering Group, volunteers and local residents – the information gathered from you has been invaluable.”
Special thanks has also been given to planning consultant Alison Eardley for going “above and beyond” and all the volunteers, councillors and officers at SHBC who helped out.
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