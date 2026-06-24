A Chobham man won’t be allowed behind the wheel until 2027 after testing positive for cocaine and cannabis use.
Cody Loveridge was given a mandatory 17-month disqualification by Staines Magistrates on June 15 after admitting to a count of drug-driving.
The 21-year-old of Kalima Caravan Site was driving a Ford Transit that was stopped by police on Chertsey Road in Chobham on November 25.
Loveridge tested both positive for cocaine breakdown product Benzoylecgonine (BZE), and Delta-9 THC, the active ingredient in cannabis.
For the former he gave a reading of 396 micrograms of analyte per litre of blood, with 50 being the legal limit.
Loveridge was ordered to pay costs and fines totalling £836, with magistrates taking his guilty plea into consideration.
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